Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.