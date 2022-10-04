Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 4.
Wednesday..sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.
Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.
Saturday..sunny. High 13.
Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.
Sunday..sunny. High 15.
Sunday night..clear. Low 7.
Monday..sunny. High 18.