Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 5, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight..cloudy. Low 14.
Wednesday..overcast. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 2 or low.
Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.
Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.