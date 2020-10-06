Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 13C.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 in the morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 21C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6C.

Thursday..sunny. High 19C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 5C.

Friday..sunny. High 22C.

Friday night..clear. Low 13C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21C.