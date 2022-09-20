Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon then light late this afternoon. High 27 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. A 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then northwest 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High 31 C. Humidex 40 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6 C.

Friday..sunny. High 18 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 10 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.