Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 27C. Humidex 35C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 27C. Humidex 32C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 16C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 26C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14C.

Friday..sunny. High 24C.

Friday night..clear. Low 13C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26C.