Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 21.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 22.

Friday night..clear. Low 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.