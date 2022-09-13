Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Wednesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.