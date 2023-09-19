Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 19, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low 9.
Wednesday..cloudy. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Thursday..sunny. High 25.
Thursday night..clear. Low 11.
Friday..sunny. High 25.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.