Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 24C. Humidex 26C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11C.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 26C. Humidex 28C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 14C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14C.

Friday..sunny. High 26C.

Friday night..clear. Low 15C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.