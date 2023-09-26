Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this morning then cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.