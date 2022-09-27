Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 9.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 15.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. High 18.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 22.