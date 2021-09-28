Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 28, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Low 6.
Wednesday..sunny. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.
Thursday..sunny. High 20.
Thursday night..clear. Low 6 C.
Friday..sunny. High 22.
Friday night..clear. Low 10.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.