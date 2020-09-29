Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 17C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low 10C.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.