Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 17C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low 10C.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.