Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.

Wednesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 13.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.