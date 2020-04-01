Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. A high of 9C.

Tonight..clearing late this evening. Fog patches in rural areas overnight. A low of 0C.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches in rural areas early in the morning. A high of 14C.

Thursday night..clear. A low of 0C.

Friday..sunny. A high of 15C.

Fiday night..clear. A low of -2C.

Saturday..sunny. A high of 15C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A low of 6C.