Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. A high of 9C.
Tonight..clearing late this evening. Fog patches in rural areas overnight. A low of 0C.
Thursday..sunny. Fog patches in rural areas early in the morning. A high of 14C.
Thursday night..clear. A low of 0C.
Friday..sunny. A high of 15C.
Fiday night..clear. A low of -2C.
Saturday..sunny. A high of 15C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A low of 6C.
