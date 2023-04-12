Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 10.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.