Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8.

Thursday..a few showers ending in the morning then clearing. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High 13. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..periods of rain. High 6.

Monday night..rain. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..periods of rain. High plus 5.