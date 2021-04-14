Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 15 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 0 C.

Thursday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 9 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.