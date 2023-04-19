Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 15. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 7.

Thursday..clearing in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 27. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.