Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 11. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7.

Thursday..rain ending late in the morning then clearing. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.