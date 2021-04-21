Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of snow ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 1 C. Wind chill -6 C overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 10 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 4 C.

Friday..sunny. High 16 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 6 C.

Saturday..rain. High 12 C.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 3 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.