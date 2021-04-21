Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 21, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..periods of snow ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7 C.
Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 1 C. Wind chill -6 C overnight.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 10 C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 4 C.
Friday..sunny. High 16 C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 6 C.
Saturday..rain. High 12 C.
Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 3 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.