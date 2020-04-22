Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. A 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6C. Wind chill -9C this morning.

Tonight...Cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Low 3C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 12C

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain. Low 5C.

Friday..cloudy. High 15C.

Friday night..clear. Low 3C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain. High 14C.

Saturday night..rain. Low 7C.

Sunday..rain. High 8C.