Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A fog advisory is in effect

Today..fog dissipating this morning then mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 3 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 14 C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 8 C.

Friday..rain. High 13 C.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 10 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.