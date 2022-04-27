Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High plus 4. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1 with frost. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Thursday..sunny. High 11. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 13.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.