Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. A risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. A high of 27 C. Humidex of 31 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. A risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Low 9 C.

Thursday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Showers beginning in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 14 C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 7 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 3 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 17 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.