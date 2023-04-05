Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 22 except 13 near Lake Erie. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few showers ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 4.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low zero.

Friday..sunny. High 8.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 10.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Sunday..sunny. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.