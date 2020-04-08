Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17C.

Tonight..showers. A risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 6C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 2C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

Friday night..clear. Low -1C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 5C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.