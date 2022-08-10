Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 27 C. Humidex 30 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Friday..sunny. High 27 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 17 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.