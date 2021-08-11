Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms early this morning. A 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. wind becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High 29 C. Humidex 41 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 22 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 41 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 22 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.