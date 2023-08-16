Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 16, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Low 15.
Thursday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon then a few showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday night..showers or thunderstorms. Low 15.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
Saturday..sunny. High 27.
Saturday night..clear. Low 17.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.