Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 13.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 30.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.