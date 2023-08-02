Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Friday..clearing. High 27.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.