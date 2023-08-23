Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 45. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26.