Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

A mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A high of 29°C but feeling like 34°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with another 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a low 18°C.

Sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. A gusty south wind late in the morning and a high 28°C.

Friday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 24°C.

Sunny on Saturday, with a high 27°C.