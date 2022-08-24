Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
A mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A high of 29°C but feeling like 34°C with the humidex.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with another 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a low 18°C.
Sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. A gusty south wind late in the morning and a high 28°C.
Friday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 24°C.
Sunny on Saturday, with a high 27°C.