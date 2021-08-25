Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..showers or thunderstorms ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 30 C. Humidex 41 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21 C.

Thursday..increasing cloudiness. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 41 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 C.