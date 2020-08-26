Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 31C. Humidex 40C.

Tonight..clear. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 22C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 34C. Humidex 43C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain. Low 20C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14C.

Sunday..sunny. High 25C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.