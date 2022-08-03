Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement has been issued.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then south 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 34 C. Humidex 45 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 21 C.

Thursday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 38 C. uv index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 31 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 23 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 32 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.