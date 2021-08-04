Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high..

Tonight..clear. Low 13.

Thursday..mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.