Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..clearing. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.