Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -6C. Wind chill -12C this morning and -17C this afternoon.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. Low -12C. Wind chill -17C this evening.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -10C in the morning.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 1C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2C.

Saturday..periods of snow or rain. High 4C.

Saturday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 0C.