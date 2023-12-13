Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.