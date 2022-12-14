Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 80 near midnight. Low plus 2.

Thursday..periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Wind southeast 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.