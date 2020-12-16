Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 1C.

Tonight..periods of light snow ending overnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3C. Wind chill -10C overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -9C in the morning.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of snow. Low -4C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 4C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -1C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 2C.