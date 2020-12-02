Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from the Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 2C.
Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -8C overnight.
Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
Friday night..clear. Low 2C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 1C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 3C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.