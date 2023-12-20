Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Friday..sunny. High plus 4.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy. High 9.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Tuesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.