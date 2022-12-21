Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Thursday..cloudy. 70 percent chance of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h. High plus 4.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low minus 1.

Friday..periods of snow. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Friday night..flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. Low minus 10.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. Low minus 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.