Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 8C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 4C.

Thursday..periods of rain changing to periods of snow in the morning. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 early in the morning. Temperature falling to -4C in the afternoon. Wind chill -10C in the afternoon.

Thursday night..flurries. Low -8C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -5C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -3C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -3C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 1C.

Sunday night..flurries. Low 0C.