Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy. High zero.