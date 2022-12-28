Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low plus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High 9.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 12.